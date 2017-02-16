Texas Sen. Carlos Uresti’s office raided by FBI, IRS

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Federal agents raided the law offices of Texas Sen. Carlos Uresti, D-San Antonio, Thursday morning, reports the San Antonio Express-News.

San Antonio news outlets have been reporting that agents were seen entering and exiting Uresti’s office in downtown San Antonio around 8 a.m. A spokesperson with the Federal Bureau of Investigation says FBI and IRS agents are “lawfully conducting a law enforcement operation.”

The San Antonio Express-News says Uresti is under investigation for his connection to FourWinds, a fraudulent fracking business. According to reports, Uresti provided legal services for FourWinds and served as its outside general counsel in 2014.

Earlier this week, the Texas Tribune reported that Uresti failed to disclose a $9,975 in-kind donation from Texas Trial Lawyers Association. Uresti told the Texas Tribue that his campaign erred by lumping the in-kind donation in with another TTLA donation used to buy advertising.

Editor’s Note: An AP image was originally posted with the caption indicating it was Sen. Uresti when it wasn’t.