School district says national protests are a learning experience

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — One local school district says they are using the immigration protests happening around the country as a learning experience.

For the second time this year, students in the Hays Consolidated Independent School District planned a walkout. On Thursday, Hays CISD teachers were put on alert when they were notified that students at Chapa Middle School had plans to walk out around lunch time in support for “A Day Without Immigrants,” which encourages immigrants and their advocates to not go to work for the day.

However, when it came time, no student left the building.

“We don’t condone or endorse students walking out of school because we want to preserve that disruption-free environment, but if they are going to do it, we also don’t get in the way as long as the protest is peaceful,” said Hays CISD Spokesperson Tim Savoy.

Although the district will allow students to exercise their freedom to protest, district leaders add that it won’t come without consequences.

“There are consequences, and that’s part of learning how to decide. You know, am I passionate enough about an issue to risk the consequences? Really you can almost turn a situation like this into a learning exercise for students,” said Savoy.

Savoy says if a student participates in a protest that causes them to miss class, it will count as an unexcused absence.

“If anything is planned, we will contact law enforcement just to make sure students remain safe,” said Savoy.