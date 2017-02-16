‘Priestess of Waste-Free Living’ offers advice for Austin residents

Bea Johnson speaks as part of the Imagine Austin Speaker Series in February, 2017.
Bea Johnson speaks as part of the Imagine Austin Speaker Series in February, 2017.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bea Johnson is in Austin this week, speaking to people about ways to reduce their household waste. She spoke to the public at the Mexican American Cultural center on Thursday as part of the Imagine Austin Speaker Series.

Johnson is the author of “Zero Waste Home,” a website and a book that inspire people to “refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle, rot” in order to cut down their household waste. She even posts pictures of her single jar of family household waste for one year.

Born in France, Johnson is now living in California. She travels the world giving talks on her approach to minimalism, and says she’s been living a “zero waste” lifestyle for the past nine years. Her biggest message is about making smarter purchasing decisions for households and small businesses, in order to trim down waste before it ever arrives on your doorstep.

Johnson is visiting the city on behalf of Austin Resource Recovery. Austin has a goal of Zero Waste by 2040, meaning that 90 percent of our waste goes to recycling instead of the landfill. However, for years now, the city’s diversion rate — how much waste is being diverted from landfills to recycling bins — seems to hover around 40-45 percent.

Austin Resource Recovery hopes that bringing in Johnson will inspire people to live lives more rich in experience and not material goods. Austin Resource Recovery stresses other options beyond recycling, too, such as composting or donating goods you no longer use.

Tune in to KXAN News at 5 p.m. tonight to hear from Bea Johnson about her tips to live a waste-free life.

