Pixar in a Box: Online course in how animated movies are made

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this file image released by Disney-Pixar, characters, from left, Anger, voiced by Lewis Black, Disgust, voiced by Mindy Kaling, Joy, voiced by Amy Poehler, Fear, voiced by Bill Hader, and Sadness, voiced by Phyllis Smith appear in a scene from "Inside Out." The movie releases in theaters on June 19, 2015. (Disney-Pixar via AP, File)
FILE - In this file image released by Disney-Pixar, characters, from left, Anger, voiced by Lewis Black, Disgust, voiced by Mindy Kaling, Joy, voiced by Amy Poehler, Fear, voiced by Bill Hader, and Sadness, voiced by Phyllis Smith appear in a scene from "Inside Out." The movie releases in theaters on June 19, 2015. (Disney-Pixar via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES, CA (KXAN) — Learn how to bring toys to life, find Nemo, save the world, race to the finish line, or cook some Ratatouille.

If you love Pixar movies you can now learn how they’re made. The studio is teaming up with a free online education platform, the Khan Academy, for a third season of Pixar in a Box sponsored by Disney.

The lessons focus on storytelling, character creation, setting, animation, color science, effects, and more. The Oscar-winning director of Inside Out will be one of the teachers giving a few of the lessons.

On their website, they say at the end of the course people will be able to animate a ball, build a swarm of robots and make virtual fireworks explode.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s