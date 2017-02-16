Pixar in a Box: Online course in how animated movies are made

LOS ANGELES, CA (KXAN) — Learn how to bring toys to life, find Nemo, save the world, race to the finish line, or cook some Ratatouille.

If you love Pixar movies you can now learn how they’re made. The studio is teaming up with a free online education platform, the Khan Academy, for a third season of Pixar in a Box sponsored by Disney.

The lessons focus on storytelling, character creation, setting, animation, color science, effects, and more. The Oscar-winning director of Inside Out will be one of the teachers giving a few of the lessons.

On their website, they say at the end of the course people will be able to animate a ball, build a swarm of robots and make virtual fireworks explode.