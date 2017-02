MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening in a crash with a pickup truck in Burnet County.

At around 8 p.m., a pickup was backing out of a driveway when the motorcyclist riding on FM 1431 at Faith Academy — just east of Marble Falls — crashed into the truck.

The Department of Public Safety says the rider died at the scene.

Additional details on the crash and the victim’s identity were not immediately available.