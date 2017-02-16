Man accused of sexually assaulting child family member in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a child in his family in Pflugerville.

Officers were called at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday for a reported sexual assault of a child.

The Pflugerville Criminal Investigations Division immediately began an investigation, police say. Officers interviewed the juvenile who reported the sexual assault by a family member.

Ivan Hernandez, 32, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child by contact, a second degree felony.

Hernandez was booked into the Travis County Jail. Police say since the victim’s siblings may have also had contact with Hernandez, Child Protective Services was contacted to develop a safety plan.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

