How to Stretch it Out After a Hard Workout

A good stretch is great for your body after a hard workout. Fitness Expert Ashley King showed us a few stretches that you can do anywhere! For the first stretch, step out with one leg and bend the opposite leg to get a stretch in the hips. Then tap your toe up and down to get a good stretch in the hamstring. Do this exercise on both sides. The next stretch is aimed at the shoulders and you can do it sitting down! Put both arms over your head then pull them over to one side. Perform this stretch on both sides. To stretch out your hip flexors while sitting in a chair bring one knee as close to your chest as you can. Hold this for a few seconds and perform on both sides. The final stretch is for your back and it can be done in a chair as well! Twist your torso to one side while keeping your back open and straight and do it on both sides.

For more on Ashley’s training program, go to ashleykingfitness.com.

