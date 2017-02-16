Having Fun with Hair Accessories

You might not think hair embellishments are your thing, but when you incorporate them with a modern spin, they can be very chic and very cool. Billy Mercer of Lip Service XO was the perfect person to show us what this new trend is all about. The first look he showed us was called Hot Cross Buns. To achieve the look, you section off your hair into 3 ponytails and then twist each ponytail into a bun and secure it with a pave pin. This is an edgy, cool look that will only take a few minutes! The second hairstyle he showed us was a little more daring, but so chic. For this look, you take little pieces of gold leaf foil and apply it the root of your hair using Kevin Murphy Super Goo. This hair embellishment is perfect for that Austin Fashionista! The last look he showed us was called Hair Studding. He just took a pearl and slid it on the end of a hair pin and then just worked it into the hair. He called it a piercing for your hair. This is a more subdued look and the perfect way to add a little fun to your everyday look!

Lip Service XO is on Exposition Boulevard.

Check out their services and portfolio or make an appointment by checking out lipservicexo.com or call 512-636-4606.