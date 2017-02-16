Family says ex-boyfriend killed woman in front of deputies in Del Valle

Related Coverage Kidnapped woman shot, killed in front of deputies in Del Valle

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The woman killed in front of Travis County deputies by her accused kidnapper in Del Valle Wednesday has been identified.

In a GoFundMe page, family members say 26-year-old Ibeth Aurora Lopez will be missed “more than words can express.” Lopez’s sister-in-laws tells KXAN the suspect is the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

Lopez and the suspect broke up two years ago, the family says, but they say he continued to harass her. Lopez has an 8-year-old daughter, who is not related to the suspect, the victim’s sister-in-law says. Family describe Lopez as a hardworking single mom from Elgin who was working two jobs this past holiday season.

At around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the suspect entered SportClips Haircuts in Bastrop and demanded Lopez come with him. When she resisted, the suspect pulled out a gun and the victim went with him.

They drove westbound on State Highway 71 until they ran into a traffic jam caused by protesting Del Valle High School students. Exiting onto a field near Burch Drive, the suspect and victim were walking when they were approached by two Travis County deputies around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect shot and killed Lopez before turning the gun on himself. Officials said Wednesday he was in critical, life-threatening condition. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the suspect is alive, but did not provide an update on his condition.

No deputies were injured in the incident and, while a deputy did open fire on the suspect, it’s unclear if the deputy’s shots actually hit the suspect.

