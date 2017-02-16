Eight displaced from fire in south Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire that displaced eight people from the Reserve Apartments in south Austin was ruled accidental by the fire department.

Firefighters say the fire was caused by an electrical short in a wall. In all, six apartments were damaged at the complex located at 1016 W. Stassney, near the South First Street intersection.

Damage has been estimated by the department as $75,000 for the structure and $25,000 for the apartment contents. No one was injured in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced tenants.