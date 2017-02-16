Creating Your Own Korean BBQ

It’s an Austin original with a signature original that you have to have if you’re going to live here. Jae Kim founder of Chi’Lantro was here to tell us about their new concept. Chi’Lantro wants every customer to create their own Korean BBQ. They are introducing their new Korean Bowl that you can customize to your tastes and preferences. You start off with a bed of rice then add some kimchi, which is a traditional Asian dish made with cabbage and spices. Then you have your choice of Korean beef, chicken or pork. Finish off your bowl with your choice of veggies and one of their homemade sauces.

Chi’Lantro is located at 1414 Shore District Drive.

Go to chilantrobbq.com for more information or call 512-382-9653.