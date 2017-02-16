City expands mental health and legal help for immigrants

AUSTIN (KXAN) – “We’re overrun.” That’s how the director of immigration legal services at the Catholic Charities of Central Texas describes the influx of new clients needing help navigating lawful federal government immigration and entry programs.

“Going back several months [with] the rhetoric around immigration we felt the need to get the [public] funds into the community as quickly as possible was paramount,” said Justin Estep, with the non-profit.

City leaders agreed Thursday, expanding a year-old $100,000 program offering mental health and legal aid to new arrivals by another $200,000 in emergency, one-time funding.

Provided attorneys and staff can be hired, the infusion will help another 50 people a month over the next 12 months. Half a year ago, Catholic Charities was getting an average 25 client requests a week, a number that has steadily risen to 40 a week, or 120 more people every month.

“We’ve seen clients who’ve been permanent residents for 20 or 30 years and were perfectly happy, come into our office and seeking naturalization services so they can become citizens,” said Estep, who admits the recent ICE actions and new administration at the White House is behind some of the increase in requests for help.

