Britax issues voluntary recall of several strollers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The maker of a popular baby stroller is issuing a voluntary recall due to reports of the stroller frame malfunctioning. Britax is conducting a voluntary recall on all Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers when using the Click & Go receivers to create a travel system (car seat attached to stroller frame).

The company says it has received reports of damaged Click & Go receiver mounts on the stroller frames which may cause the attached car seats to disconnect and fall. Britax found that damage to the stroller frame can occur when the stroller is stowed or dropped while the Click & Go receivers are still attached.

Consumers can continue to safely use the stroller in the fully reclined mode for a baby, but people should immediately stop using the B-Agile and BOB Motion stroller as a travel system.

The model numbers included in this recall are:

B-Agile:

U691878, U691879, U691881, U691882, U691884, U691904, U691905, S04402800, S04978900, U451835, U451837, U451841, U551835, U551837, U551841, U551861, U551862, U551863, U551864, U551865, U551905, U551906, U341763, U341764, U341782, U341783, U341825, U341826, U341828, U461763, U461764, U461782, U461783, U461825, U461826, U461828, U341X82, U34X782

B-Agile Travel System:

S01298600, S01298700, S01635200, S02063600, S02063700, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S03803400, S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04144700, S04144800, S04144900, S04145000, S04183700, S04183800, S04184000, S04281200, S04281300, S04437700, S04628500, S04884200, S04884300, S04884400, S04884500, S04975600, S05060600, S05260200, S05511600, S05511700, S865800, S865900, S874300, S874400, S874500, S877200, S890100, S896000, S896200, S896600, S907200, S907300, S907400, S907500, S907600, S910200, S910300, S910400, S910500, S912300, S914300, S914500, S914700, S914900, S915200, S915400, S917400, S921800, S921900, S923700, U391875, U511875, U511877

B-Agile Double:

U721895, U721896, U491842, U491843, U491844, U491908, U491909, U491910, U361763, U361818, U361819, U361825, U471818, U471819

BOB Motion:

S888600, S890200, S890300, S890400, S890500, S909700, S910600, S910700, S910800, S910900, S912600, U391820, U391821, U391822, U481820, U481821, U481822, U501820, U501821, U501822, U501907

What consumers should do:

Do not return product to the retailer. Dispose of your Click & Go receivers. For single stroller only – before installing remedy kit, review the printed instructions. A video is also available for your convenience.

Customers with questions can contact Britax Customer Service Department at the dedicated recall line: 1-844-227-0300.