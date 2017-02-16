A Grapefruit Spin on a Classic Margarita

It’s a twist on the classic margarita. Heather Peddler from Vinaigrette joined us today to demonstrate how to make their Vinny Margarita. You start off with a glass of ice and add 1 oz of Herradura Silver Tequila. Next you’ll add 1 oz of St. Germain, pressed ruby red grapefruit juice, and a tap of grapefruit bitters. You pour it all into a shaker and give it a little shake to mix it all up. To finish it off you pour the contents into a glass rimmed with Himalayan sea salt.

Vinaigrette is on College Avenue.

Go to vinaigretteonline.com or call 512-852-8791 for more details.