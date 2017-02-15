Wedding bells ringing at Taco Bell offering cheap nuptial option

LAS VEGAS, NV (KXAN) — Taco Bells won’t be the only bells ringing at a location in Las Vegas.

Couples will have the chance to spice up their wedding vows at the Taco Bell Cantina flagship restaurant. The company is already sharing video of what the ceremony could look like.

A cheaper option to tie the knot, the Taco Bell wedding costs $600. Alongside the Crunchwrap Supremes and burritos, couples can order a wedding off of the menu.

The money includes:

Taco Bell garter

Bow tie

Wedding bouquet made of sauce packets

Just Married T-Shirts

Taco Bell brand champagne flutes

The newlywed’s first meal will be a twelve-pack of tacos and a Cinnabon delights cake.

It starts this summer.