Voters to decide if $107M will go to San Marcos CISD

San Marcos CISD bus approaching a bus stop (KXAN Photo)
San Marcos CISD bus approaching a bus stop (KXAN Photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — After a unanimous vote from the San Marcos CISD School Board, it will now be up to voters to decide if the district will get $107.3 million.

The majority of the bond money would go towards renovating and upgrading campuses.

Bond breakdown:

  • Facilities: $100 million 
  • Transportation: $3.8 million
  • Safety and security options $3.5 million 

With the money, all of San Marcos’ elementary schools would be renovated, including Goodnight Middle School and Miller Middle School. The proposition also calls for a new elementary school, which would cost $30,500,000. Lastly, more classrooms would be added to San Marcos High School for $17,300,000.

The second element of the bond would add a new transportation center with 10 new buses. The campuses would also get more energy management systems, technology and security infrastructures.

The district’s tax rate will not be impacted by the bond.

The bond election will be in May.

