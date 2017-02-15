VIDEO: Car engulfed in flames at Texas Jack In The Box drive thru

Gleen Heights, Texas Jack in the Box fire (NBC News photo)
GLEEN HEIGHTS, Texas (KXAN) — Things were heating up at a Texas Jack In The Box from more than the spicy chicken sandwich.

A Gleen Heights police dash camera captured the officer’s quick thinking when he prevented the restaurant from catching on fire. The car going through the drive thru ignited for an unknown reason bursting into flames.

Jumping the curb with his patrol car, the officer was able to push the car away from the restaurant.

Police have not said what happened to the driver of the truck.

