UT San Antonio president on leave pending review of conduct

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The president of the University of Texas at San Antonio has been placed on leave pending a review of allegations related to his conduct.

Ricardo Romo was scheduled to retire in August after almost two decades with the university when the University of Texas System chancellor announced the review in a written statement Tuesday. A call to the system’s public affairs department was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Chancellor William McRaven said in the statement that Pedro Reyes, special assistant to the chancellor at UT Austin, will act as president of UT San Antonio during the review.

The statement does not contain details of the allegations or say whether the leave is paid. The system is continuing with a search for a new president to take over Sept. 1.