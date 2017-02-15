TxDOT computer system hacked

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Transportation confirms personal information of employees in its administrative data system has been compromised. KXAN first learned of the system breach from sources late Tuesday and early Wednesday which TxDOT says affects only a small number of employees.

In a written statement to KXAN, TxDOT’s Chief Communications Officer, Bob Kaufman states:

“Friday afternoon a security incident was discovered affecting TxDOT’s automated administrative system, resulting in personal information of a small number of employees potentially being altered and compromised. TxDOT leaders have worked directly with those employees affected and are taking additional steps to protect all employees. Unfortunately, at this time we won’t be able to share internal security communications as it is part of an ongoing investigation.”

