Woman dead, man injured in Del Valle officer-involved shooting

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is dead and another injured in a shooting in Del Valle, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirms the incident is a deputy-involved shooting.

The woman in her 30s is dead and a man in his 30s has critical, life threatening injuries and was taken to South Austin Medical Center.

The shooting happened at Burch Drive, just north of State Highway 71, not far from Del Valle High School.

High school students were marching nearby, blocking State Highway 71. At this point there is no indication the march is connected to the shooting.

KXAN has a crew at the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information. 

