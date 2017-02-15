Teens from Middle East share message of peace with Austin students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two young women from the Middle East are sharing their message of peace with students at Austin High School.

The young Palestinian and Israeli women are talking about their backgrounds and building last friendships. They say talking to teens here in the U.S. helps their mission back home.

“It also gives us a lot of hope and motivation because whenever we see students that are interested in the conflict and in what we are doing — that gives us hope — that they are interested and we should keep going,” said Demma Yusuf with Creativity Peace.

The group Creativity Peace will talk to students at St. Stephen’s Episcopal school on Thursday.

