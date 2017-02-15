Social Security Administration declares woman dead twice, but she’s not

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – 84-year-old Carmen Martinez of St. Petersburg got a letter last June offering her family condolences for her death.

“I said wow, this is a mistake because I am not dead,” explained Ms. Martinez.

In fact, she is very much alive. But the Social Security Administration mistakenly declared her dead. According to daughter Irene Santiago, that caused a series of giant headaches.

“They canceled her insurance, Her checks were stopped,” Ms. Santiago said.

“We went to the pharmacy and they said she has no insurance,” remembered Ms. Martinez.

Daughter Irene Santiago says the mistake caused frustration, stress and left the family in a state of the unknown.

“If she became ill, we take her to the doctor, who is going to pay for that?” she asked.

Social Security wanted an updated identification card Ms. Martinez. It sent her to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. But every time she showed up, she was informed Social Security had placed a block on her because she was dead.

“It was about 7 times, and every time no cause you have to bring this, no cause you have to bring this,” explained Ms. Martinez.

According to a 2011 Inspector General’s report, every month Social Security accidentally declared about 1,000 people dead. It has since reduced that number to about 500 mistakes per month. It took about 4 months to straighten out the mess SSA created for Ms. Martinez.

In February, it happened again.

“I said oh boy, I died again,” said Ms. Martinez.

“I said no, not again, this just cannot be,” her daughter stated.

Social Security declared Ms. Martinez dead again. Once again she and daughter Irene marched to the Social Security office.

“It says here we are again,” explained Ms. Santiago.

Irene Santiago’s sister contacted Target 8. We contacted Social Security.

“This morning at 9 o’clock, I got a call from the young lady saying everything is taken care of,” said Ms. Santiago. “You guys got involved and a miracle, the problem has been resolved.”

Social Security would not discuss what happened or why. Carmen Martinez is originally from Puerto Rico.

Ms. Santiago tells Target 8 that she received a phone call from a supervisor who said the mistake was on Puerto Rico’s end. According to Ms. Santiago, the supervisor went on to explain that a woman by the name of Carmen Martinez died in Puerto Rico.

Ms. Santiago says the supervisor told her that if Puerto Rico’s Social Security office can’t match up a person who died with a number, it will look for a person who’s name and birthday is a close match with the deceased and declare that person dead.

Ms. Santiago said the supervisor explained, in this case, it was Carmen Martinez, who now lives in St. Petersburg.

“No matter how old you are, you don’t want to die,” said Carmen Martinez. “It’s good to live.”