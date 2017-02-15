Puppy left in Texas mailbox without food, water for 36 hours finds new home

BUNA, Texas (KJAC/NBC News) A puppy dumped in the mailbox of a Texas animal hospital has found a new home.

Lauren McKinzy’s grandchildren spotted the puppy after church on Sunday.

“After church the boys were having a fit about taking him home and he didn’t have a collar and he was hungry so we took him home,” she said.

At the time they had no idea where it had come from.

The staff at the Buna Animal Hospital arrived to find a puppy that had been left inside their mailbox.

A man driving a grey Ford F-150 pickup truck was seen in a security video making the “delivery” at about 12:30 pm on Saturday.

The puppy, who has been adopted, was left without food and water in the mail for more than 36 hours.

If you have information call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 384-5417.

