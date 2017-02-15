Property seized by Hays Co. Sheriff’s Office found damaged and stolen

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Property seized by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office was found damaged and stolen from a site they believed to be secure.

The sheriff’s department says they were storing vehicles that were, at one time, held by the county in relation to criminal cases behind the Hays County Civic Center on Clovis Barker Road.

The ground has been leveled where the Hays County Civic Center once was. You don’t see many cars driving down the road anymore, but what you do see is cars too broken down to drive with smashed out windows.

According to deputies, when the vehicles were placed at the center they were surrounded by a fence, protected from the public.

However, when the civic center was demolished last September, so was the fence, exposing the vehicles to anyone who passes by which has resulted in many of the cars being vandalized and an entire trailer stolen.

No one with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office would speak to KXAN, but released a statement saying, “None of the vehicles are associated with a pending criminal case, so the temporary exposure of these vehicles to public access will not have a detrimental effect on the evidence associated with pending criminal cases.”

The sheriff’s office went on to say that most of the vehicles that remain on the property have been awarded to Hays County or are in the process of being declared abandoned.

As for the stolen trailer, the department says they are discussing settlement options with the owner.