How to Make Your Own Truffles

Any time is a good time for truffles and we love the unique and fun classes offered at Bake Austin. Pascal Simon joined us to show us how to make the perfect truffles from home. To make these truffles you only need three ingredients: chocolate, nutella, and cream. You start off with a 1/2 cup of warm cream and pour it over a bowl of 1 1/3 chocolate. Then put a plate over the bowl for 2 minutes to allow the chocolate to melt. Add the nutella and stir it all together and then put it in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours. Scoop it out with a teaspoon and roll it into a ball with your hands. To top it off roll it in your choice of topping and you have made your very own truffle!

Bake Austin is located on East 38 1/2 street.
Call 512-997-8277 or find out more about registering for classes at bakeaustin.com.

