Elgin ISD superintendent addresses ICE concerns

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The superintendent of Elgin Independent School District is telling parents and students that she takes pride in the district’s diversity and is committed to ensuring every student has “access to a high-quality education, offered in a safe and secure environment,” in response to recent concerns over U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement actions in the area.

Superintendent Jodi Duron sent the message home to parents on Tuesday. Duron made it clear that under policies of the Department of Homeland Security, schools are considered “sensitive locations” and are generally free from ICE enforcement activities. The letter goes on to say that any violation of a student’s rights will not be tolerated.

Elgin ISD’s student ethnic makeup is predominantly Hispanic/Latino. According to 2015-16 enrollment, out of the 4,321 students, 2,645 were Hispanic/Latino. Data also shows nearly 23 percent of students at Elgin ISD are English Language Learners

While the district is aware of the “Day Without Immigrants” movement scheduled for Thursday, the district’s Human Resources director Al Rodriguez tells KXAN, “Attendance is important and tomorrow is a day like every other day.”

At Austin ISD, the district is warning its teacher and staff of the potential consequences of interfering with law enforcement seeking a student.