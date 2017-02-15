Distracted driving initiative nets 99 citations in downtown Austin

FILE - Person using a cellphone while driving (KXAN FILE Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an effort to get more drivers to comply with the city’s hands free ordinance, Austin police are conducting traffic initiatives to make sure people have their eyes on the road.

Last Friday, officers blanketed the downtown area between 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and ticketed 99 drivers who were caught driving while using an electronic device. Five officers on bikes and three other officers issued a total of 162 citations, warnings and made arrests for miscellaneous traffic violations.

The total citations are as follows:

  • Electronic Device While Driving citations: 99
  • Electronic Device While Driving warnings: 17
  • Other Hazardous citations: 17
  • Non-Hazardous/Seatbelt citations: 30
  • Other warnings: 09

Police say another initiative will take place Friday, Feb. 17.

The city of Austin went “hands-free” at the beginning of 2015. Over the past several years, the police department has conducted numerous initiatives to educate drivers about distracted driving.

