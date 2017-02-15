Del Valle High School students march down SH 71

By Published: Updated:
Del Valle High students protesting and walking along SH 71 in Del Valle on Feb. 15, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
Del Valle High students protesting and walking along SH 71 in Del Valle on Feb. 15, 2017. (KXAN Photo)

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Close to a hundred students are blocking traffic as they march on State Highway 71 in Del Valle near State Highway 130.

Video shows the group walking on the highway, with some students walking on the concrete barriers, as they made their way west from Del Valle High School on Ross Road. Police were following the group in their patrol cars.

Austin police were called to assist with traffic at 2:10 p.m. as a safety precaution. A spokesperson for Del Valle ISD says 50-75 students walked off campus. School is normally out at 4 p.m.

While it was not immediately clear what the students were protesting or marching for, students at Lanier High School marched Monday afternoon in response to the Immigration and Custom Enforcement operation in Austin that saw 51 undocumented immigrants arrested. 

