‘Day Without Immigrants’ aims to show what society would miss without them

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Organizers are trying to give people an idea of what a world without immigrants would be like, Thursday.

The campaign, part of a national movement, encourages immigrants and those who support them to remove themselves from the economy for the day.

That means not going to work and not buying or selling products. Organizers say they want to show how critical immigrants are to the US economy and way of life.

Gary Freeman, professor of government at the University of Texas at Austin, says, “You have a city and much of a population not really willing to support deportation while the government and very large numbers of people as well saying the law is the law and if we don’t start enforcing it now, when will we ever do it?”

Several Austin restaurants plan to participate in the campaign. Protests against immigration enforcement ratcheted up nationwide after an ICE operation targeted undocumented immigrants with convictions or arrest warrants in several states.

In Austin, 51 were arrested as part of Operation Cross Check. The Department of Homeland Security estimated that around 75 percent of those arrested nationwide had previously been convicted of crimes.