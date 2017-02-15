Austin Police propose smaller budget for next year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is presenting next year’s budget to Austin City Council members on Wednesday and it is $15 million less than last year.

The 2016-2017 budget was recently approved at $401,624,830 and the 2017-2018 is proposed at $386,573,423. The department is requesting less money for recruiting, specialized patrol, event planning, and expense refunds, which are grants for working with other departments.

The department wouldn’t comment on their proposed budget until after presenting it to council during their work session Wednesday. However, the Austin Police Association said their priorities are pay raises for officers and more staffing.

In April, the city and the union representing officers will create a new labor contract.

“I know the officers are looking forward to a new labor contract because they would like a little stability in their life after the last several years where they feel like they have been attacked and seeing police officer shootings in the media on a regular basis and our difficulty in hiring,” says Ken Casaday, President of the Austin Police Association.

Casaday says they are competing against other cities like Round Rock because due to higher pay. They also believe more officers could lead to more community policing instead of officers going from call to call.

The budget is expected to undergo changes between now and its approval Oct. 1.

