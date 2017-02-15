800 parents of transgender students plea to Trump for protection

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — The Human Rights Campaign sent a letter to the Trump administration from nearly 800 parents of transgender students. They are asking the President to embrace Obama-era protections for transgender students.

This comes just one week after Trump called for schools to abandon guidelines that allow students to use bathrooms according to their gender identity. In Texas, the controversial Senate Bill Six, also called the “Bathroom Bill” by critics and the Texas Privacy Act by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, would require people to use the bathroom that corresponds with the sex on their birth certificate.

On Tuesday more than 140 artists posted a letter online warning lawmakers not to pass Texas’ “Bathroom Bill.” The signatures include Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lawrence, Cyndi Lauper and Sting. The artists don’t threaten to boycott Texas, but they do say they’ll do everything within their power to make sure people feel safe and welcome.

“I think each artist will make his or her own decision, in other states we’ve seen artists including some that are appearing on that letter cancel shows, we’ve seen artists hosts their shows but donate proceeds to a local equality focused organization,” said Jessic Shortall, managing director of Texas Competes.

The legislation faces stiff opposition from the business community, which is warning that Texas could experience economic fallout similar to what North Carolina faced when its legislators pushed a comparable bill. The Texas Association of Business opposes the bill, saying it could cost Texas businesses $8 billion in revenue.

The NFL has also indicated Texas might not be able to host the Super Bowl again if the bill becomes law.