VIDEO: Teacher cleared after dragging student down stairs in headlock

A Florida teacher drags a student down a stairwell (Photo via WESH)
LONGWOOD, Fla. (WESH) — Florida prosecutors have dropped charges against a Lyman High School teacher who was arrested after surveillance video captured him putting a 15-year-old student in a headlock and dragging him down a flight of stairs.

Wilbert DelaCruz, 38, was arrested last month on a charge of child abuse.

Surveillance video from inside Lyman High School was released Monday. The video shows the 15-year-old student running down the hall and Delacruz running after him.

The video shows the DelaCruz putting the student in a headlock and dragging him down a set of stairs.

Police said the surveillance video and red marks on the student’s neck gave them enough evidence to take DelaCruz into custody.

