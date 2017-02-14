The Importance of Heart Health in Women

Heart disease is the number one killer of women, but being prepared and informed can mean the difference between life and death. Round Rock cardiologist, Dr. Leticia Castillo Kontak, discussed the importance of heart health for women. She encourages women to review their risk for heart disease and understand that symptoms for women can be different from men. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center is located at 302 University Boulevard in Round Rock, Texas. For more information, call 512-509-0200 or visit them online at SW.org.

 

