The First Family of Texas athletics joins MTTS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorns Sanya Richards-Ross and Aaron Ross joined Roger on More than the Score to discuss their 3rd Annual Black Excellence Tribute and the latest in the Ross Family.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.