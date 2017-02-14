Texas police: Standoff ensues after woman beaten at complex

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio have taken a man into custody following an hours-long standoff that they say began when he broke into an apartment, beat a woman and then held her against her will.

Authorities say the unidentified man broke into the apartment early Monday and began to choke and strike the woman. Police say the woman either once dated the man or currently does.

A second woman fled the apartment and the one who was attacked eventually was able to escape as a large contingent of police gathered outside the apartment complex.

Police negotiators used a bullhorn to coax the man from the apartment. Authorities say the suspect was armed.

Residents of the complex were evacuated.