Suspected TSA cocaine ring member arrested near Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) ‑- One member of a 12-man Transportation Security Administration drug ring suspected of smuggling tons of cocaine from Puerto Rico to the U.S. was arrested in the Austin area, a U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson has confirmed.

Antonio Vargas-Saavevra is named as one of six men in the group employed by the TSA and assigned to security at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico. Federal officials believe the group conspired to bypass security measures and allow kilograms of cocaine hidden in passenger luggage to clear security checkpoints and skirt drug sniffing dogs. Over the course of 18 years, the group is suspected of smuggling 20 tons of cocaine into the U.S., according to the federal complaint.

Daryl Fields, a spokesperson for the Justice Department, said Vargas-Saavevra was arrested in the Austin area, brought to court Monday and “remains in federal custody pending the outcome of a detention hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.”

It is not clear what ties Vargas-Saavevra has to the Austin-area.

The smuggling ring had employees in a variety of positions, including baggage handlers, checkpoint security workers, a wheelchair section supervisor and multiple drug mules. One member of the ring is listed as an American Airlines baggage handler, according to the federal document.

The ring would smuggle cocaine through X-Ray machines and allow suitcases containing the drug onto airplanes. In some cases, cocaine linked to the smuggling ring was found.

In 2011, two members of the group are suspected to have helped pass luggage with 11 kilograms of cocaine through the airport. The drugs were later seized at a Motel 6 near Philadelphia International Airport, according to the court documents.

In a 2012 case, luggage with 46 kilograms of cocaine that passed over a U.S. Airways counter was caught at Philadelphia International Airport. And in 2016, U.S. agents caught 10 kilograms of cocaine at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York that was linked to the group, according to federal records.

One member of the group, Edwin Francisco Castro brokered deals between the smuggling ring and drug trafficking organizations, the complaint states.

Each member of the group, if convicted, shall forfeit the proceeds of the alleged crimes, which the government estimates to be more than $100 million.

The group has been charged in federal court with five felonies including:

Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine

Use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the Controlled Substance Act

Public official accepting a bribe

Entering an airport or aircraft area in violation of security requirements

A federal motion for detention says Vargas-Saavevra is a “serious risk” to flee the country.

The investigation included the TSA, Drug Enforcement Agency, Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, U.S. Marshals and Puerto Rican police, according to a news DOJ news release.