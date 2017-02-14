Study: Texas schools failing students on sex education

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Texas classroom (NEXSTAR File Photo)
FILE - Texas classroom (NEXSTAR File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas has one of the highest teen birth rates in the nation, according to the Center for Disease Control. 

Eight years after releasing an initial report on sex education in public schools, the Texas Freedom Network is pushing lawmakers to change the curriculum.

The organization’s new report shows that most Texas school districts don’t have classes about sexual education. The Conspiracy of Silence: Sexuality Education in Public Schools report shows that 16 percent of Texas schools “teach abstinence” courses instead.

“We’re here today asking our lawmakers to pass legislation requiring that sex education in Texas public schools include information on condoms and birth control, be medically accurate, and help our students make responsible decisions about their sexual health and futures,” says Kathy Miller, Texas Freedom Network President.

State Rep. Mary González, D-Clint, filed bill HB 1547, which would require sex education based on the students’ ages. If the bill passes it would mandate evidence-based and medically accurate information on contraception options, including abstinence.

“Our students deserve far better than the myths and misinformation they learn in many sex education classes,” says Rep. González. “For years polling has shown that the vast majority of Texans support teaching sex education that includes information on birth control.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s