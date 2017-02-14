Study: Texas schools failing students on sex education

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas has one of the highest teen birth rates in the nation, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Eight years after releasing an initial report on sex education in public schools, the Texas Freedom Network is pushing lawmakers to change the curriculum.

The organization’s new report shows that most Texas school districts don’t have classes about sexual education. The Conspiracy of Silence: Sexuality Education in Public Schools report shows that 16 percent of Texas schools “teach abstinence” courses instead.

“We’re here today asking our lawmakers to pass legislation requiring that sex education in Texas public schools include information on condoms and birth control, be medically accurate, and help our students make responsible decisions about their sexual health and futures,” says Kathy Miller, Texas Freedom Network President.

State Rep. Mary González, D-Clint, filed bill HB 1547, which would require sex education based on the students’ ages. If the bill passes it would mandate evidence-based and medically accurate information on contraception options, including abstinence.

“Our students deserve far better than the myths and misinformation they learn in many sex education classes,” says Rep. González. “For years polling has shown that the vast majority of Texans support teaching sex education that includes information on birth control.