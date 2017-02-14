Students design new patch for Hays County constable

Related Coverage Hays County adds 2 new deputy constables

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – One Hays County constable is looking to students to help design parts of the official uniform. Precinct two Constable Michael Torres says it’s all about making sure the community knows that they’re heard.

“They will be forever instilled in our project,” said Torres. The constable has had his title for just over a month, he has a new office, a new badge and for the first time in almost 40 years the department is wearing uniforms.

“The prior administration had no uniforms, so I wanted to be visible in the community,” said Torres.

The first step was to design the uniform, the one his deputies are wearing now has a generic patch on their sleeve, but he wanted to get a little more creative and incorporate the community.

“I thought it was great to be able to reach out to students and instill in them that, yes we are police officers, but we are here to help you,” said Torres.

The only requirement was to include an image of Kyle’s historic water tower. Six patches made the cut and now the community is being asked to cast their vote for their favorite one. Torres has opened up voting on his public Facebook Page. The design with the most votes cast by emojis will be the winner.

“We don’t know who designed what patch, it’s going to be interesting when we assign a name to a patch,” said Torres.

Voting ends this Friday, and when a design is picked, Constable Torres says his deputies will wear it for as long as he remains constable.

He expects to have the new patch on the uniforms around June.

Constable Torres says there will be another contest soon, this time incorporating Hays High School. Torres says those students will be able to design the logo that will be displayed on their patrol cars.