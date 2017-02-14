Sanya and Aaron Ross expecting first child

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the nation’s most athletic couples is expecting their first child. Four-time Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross announced on Wednesday that she and husband Aaron Ross, who played on two New York Giants Super Bowl teams as well as the University of Texas 2005 National Championship Football team, are expecting this summer.

Both are former Longhorn All Americans—in fact Aaron is back in school working towards his degree.

The couple appeared on The CW Austin’s More Than the Score, and while the interview was before the announcement, they did say when reflecting on their time at UT, that their kids will be Longhorns. The announcement on social media didn’t indicate if the couple were having a boy or a girl, but whatever the gender may be, there is no denying that child will have some type of athletic ability.

