Police say man shot after displaying threatening behavior

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — A 33-year-old man has improved from critical to stable condition with gunshot wounds incurred when he approached Bryan police in a threatening manner.

Bryan authorities said in a statement that officers responded late Sunday to a disturbance call and were speaking with a woman when the man approached.

Police say he disregarded officers’ commands and made statements and movements that conveyed that he was armed. According to a police statement Monday, he pulled a black object from his back pocket and took a shooting stance, pointing at the officer.

The officer fired several shots at the man, wounding him and revealing the object in his hands as a cellphone.

The officer was placed on administrative leave pending investigation. The suspect, whose identify hasn’t been released, is hospitalized in stable condition.