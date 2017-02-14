Mexican national jailed for voter fraud says she was used as an example

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Mexican national sentenced to eight years in prison for voter fraud in Texas says she was wrongly used by authorities as an example of fraud.

Rosa Maria Ortega, who was brought to Texas as an infant, says she held a green card and always believed she was allowed to vote.

The 37-year-old Ortega told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that she didn’t understand the difference between a permanent resident and a citizen.

She likely will be deported once she’s released from prison.

The Tarrant County district attorney’s office says it previously offered Ortega a plea deal for probation. But her lawyer says it was rejected because it likely would have resulted in her deportation.

Ortega was convicted in Fort Worth last week on two felony counts of illegal voting.

