Austin mayor responds to ‘secretive’ ICE actions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mayor Steve Adler has put pen to paper in an open letter to Austinites amidst safety concerns as immigration actions are increasing across the city.

“The overly broad way these [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] raids are being conducted is making our community less safe and causing disproportionate harm by dividing the families of non-serious offenders and others who are of no threat and have been caught merely in the wrong place at the wrong time,” says Adler.

A total of 51 foreign nationals were arrested this past week in the Austin area, ICE said. Security Secretary John Kelly says around 75 percent of those arrested had previously been convicted of crimes ranging from homicide and aggravated sexual abuse to assault and driving under the influence.

The secretary laid out the four categories of undocumented immigrants who are the focus of President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security’s focus: those charged with criminal offenses, immigration violations, those who pose a threat to public safety and anyone who has been deported and reentered the United States.

“Some parents, fearful of apprehension aren’t sure of what will happen to their US-born citizen children, not to mention the home they’ve owned for years and into which they’ve placed all their family savings,” says Adler. “These raids are sowing distrust, not just with ICE but even with local law enforcement and that makes our community less safe.”

The mayor goes on to say that ICE has been conducting “secretive raids” without coordination with the Austin Police Department or the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. However, ICE has said they do not conduct random sweeps, but follow investigative leads.

Last Friday, Interim Police Chief Brian Manley says ICE agents “have full jurisdiction and they’re allowed to do that.” Manley says they do not have to notify Austin Police about their actions in the city. “We serve on several task forces that has federal immigration officers and then we work together on crime. But only crime,” says Manley.

In Travis County, the top cop, Sheriff Sally Hernandez has made national news for her policy regarding ICE detainers. Sheriff Hernandez has taken a stance against cooperating with ICE unless they are high-level criminals.

Adler concludes his letter with resources for people in Austin:

“In this difficult situation, it is so important for us to show our neighbors and the world who we are and what we’re made of. Let’s take care of each other. Sincerely, Steve Adler.”