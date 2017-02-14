Man who injured ICE officer in northwest Austin faces federal charges

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The suspect accused of assaulting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Austin last week now faces federal charges.

The ICE officer pulled over 23-year-old Hugo Baltazar-Ramirez, of Mexico, in a traffic stop on US 183 at Woodland Village Drive on Friday, Feb. 10. The Department of Justice says the officer was acting within the scope of his duty and was arresting the man on information in the official immigration database.

When the officer told the man that he was under arrest and to exit his vehicle, Baltazar-Ramirez ran away. The officer caught up to the suspect and struggled with him. Officials say Baltazar-Ramirez hit the officer’s head against the ground several times.

Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says initial calls to 911 by ICE indicated the suspect was grabbing or touching the officer’s gun. The suspect was taken into custody before Austin police arrived. When they did, two women with arrests warrants were also at the scene and were apprehended.

A second officer then arrived and placed the suspect in handcuffs. The injured officer was taken to a local hospital where was treated and released.

The suspect remains in federal custody. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison. In total, 51 people were arrested in the targeted ICE operation in Austin last week, part of a nationwide effort to arrest undocumented immigrants with arrest warrants and previous convictions.

The operations were condemned by public officials in Austin and around the country, as immigration advocates claimed this action was far harsher than previous operations. ICE maintains the increase in arrests was planned before President Trump’s controversial executive orders on immigration.