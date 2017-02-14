Man who injured ICE officer in northwest Austin faces federal charges

By Published: Updated:
Disturbance on US 183 and Woodland Village involving an immigration officer. (TxDOT Cam)
Disturbance on US 183 and Woodland Village involving an immigration officer. (TxDOT Cam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The suspect accused of assaulting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Austin last week now faces federal charges.

The ICE officer pulled over 23-year-old Hugo Baltazar-Ramirez, of Mexico, in a traffic stop on US 183 at Woodland Village Drive on Friday, Feb. 10. The Department of Justice says the officer was acting within the scope of his duty and was arresting the man on information in the official immigration database.

When the officer told the man that he was under arrest and to exit his vehicle, Baltazar-Ramirez ran away. The officer caught up to the suspect and struggled with him. Officials say Baltazar-Ramirez hit the officer’s head against the ground several times.

Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says initial calls to 911 by ICE indicated the suspect was grabbing or touching the officer’s gun. The suspect was taken into custody before Austin police arrived. When they did, two women with arrests warrants were also at the scene and were apprehended.

A second officer then arrived and placed the suspect in handcuffs. The injured officer was taken to a local hospital where was treated and released.

The suspect remains in federal custody. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison. In total, 51 people were arrested in the targeted ICE operation in Austin last week, part of a nationwide effort to arrest undocumented immigrants with arrest warrants and previous convictions.

The operations were condemned by public officials in Austin and around the country, as immigration advocates claimed this action was far harsher than previous operations. ICE maintains the increase in arrests was planned before President Trump’s controversial executive orders on immigration.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s