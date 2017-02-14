Luxury Matchmaking Dating Service

Making matches and bringing the love, that’s what it’s all about at Selective Search. Robin French joined us in the studio to tell us about their luxury matchmaking services, and what it could mean for you. Skip the swiping and make dating personal again. Each search Selective Search does is unique, just like their clients. Selective Search Clients don’t have trouble dating. Just like an individual might hire a personal trainer, or a financial manager, Selective Search takes the labor out of finding love and provide a Matchmaker in the most important part of their life.

First Date Do’s and Don’ts

Do’s:

Open yourself up—open your criteria up

Date a bunch of different people

Go into a date with an open mind—think, at the very least, you are going to make a really good friend

Keep it light, simple, and airy. Play Roses and Thorns: best and worst part of day and use open-ended questions

Don’ts:

Don’t let it run too long, 2.5 hours max. Leave them wanting more

Don’t be too hard on yourself if it doesn’t go well

Don’t apply the past to your future

Don’t treat it like an interview

Don’t stop courting each other

Once you’re in a relationship

Quarterly “POSITIVE” reviews—always keep learning new things about one another

Try new things with one another

Find time for one another

