Less pricey body cameras for Austin police up for consideration

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Nine months after a district court judge blocked an initial bid for the Austin Police Department to acquire body cameras after a losing competitor challenged the city’s procurement process, the Austin City Council is set to vote, again, on a revised purchase recommendation this week.

The attorney for the losing vendor Utility Associates tells KXAN News he won a temporary restraining order in Travis County Tuesday preventing the city from entering into the new camera contract with TASER.

“The TRO is only valid until a full evidentiary hearing on the issue scheduled for February 23,” Peter Barlow wrote in a brief email Tuesday.

Council voted June 23, 2016 to spend $12 million over five years including two, 12-month extension options to buy TASER International’s body cam package for all its patrol officers.

Thursday, the city’s Purchasing Department is proposing the council approve a far less expensive body camera purchase. While it’ll still be with the same vendor and will have the same camera system, this round will use an existing agreement with the Local Government Purchasing cooperative, known as Buyboard. Buyboard is administered by the Texas Association of School Boards and allows entities such as cities to buy items in bulk at reduced cost.

This contract would provide for the purchase of 724 cameras over the initial 12-month term, city records show. The contract would also include four one-year extensions options solely for the purpose of continuing cloud storage, software licenses, and equipment maintenance and support. The total contract term will not exceed sixty months and cost no more than $4 million.

In its first year, the TASER deal was going to cost $1.5M to outfit 500 officers, KXAN reported last summer. The new deal allows the city to buy 724 cameras for $925,000.

KXAN asked City of Austin spokesperson Alicia Dean why the city is able to resubmit the item for approval if there is no final court settlement with Utility Associates. She said the two items are not connected.

“This is a needs item for Austin Police and one purchase does not negate the other,” she said. That begs the question if the city might have to end up buying body cameras from two contracts with TASER, at least for this year, unless that original contract can be renegotiated.

Dean did not have an immediate answer but added that another priority for APD was to ensure a $750,000 grant to purchase body cameras from the Governor’s Criminal Justice program did not expire due to inaction on the city’s part. A spokesperson from the Governor’s Office confirmed the grant money is still available.