Lakeway wants $23M bond to fund new police station

Schematic design of the new Lakeway police station. (City of Lakeway)
LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lakeway Police Department says it needs a new building because the current space is “clearly inadequate” and cannot accommodate the number of people currently employed with the department. In May, Lakeway residents will determine whether or not they want to pass a $23 million bond to fund the land acquisition and construction for a new police station.

The Lakeway City Council voted to put the item on the May 6 ballot at Monday’s meeting. The property where the city wants to build the new station is at the southeast corner of Lohmans Crossing and Lohmans Spur.

Crowded office space at Lakeway police station (Courtesy: City of Lakeway)
According to a presentation presented by the police department, the current station is 9,000-square-feet, whereas the new building would offer 31,000-square-feet of space and is expected to serve the city for at least 25 years. In 1981, when the building was originally built, the city only had four police department employees—now there are 25 officers. Pictures from inside the station show there is a lack of locker space and office space. The department says there also isn’t enough storage space for evidence.

The new police station will also be built with the dispatch team in mind. The city currently employs 10 dispatchers and one dispatch supervisor.

The city says if voters don’t approve the bond, they will have to add portable buildings or rent office space, which they indicate are both expensive options. If approved the police station is scheduled for completion in early 2019.

While the city is still calculating the final cost to homeowners, initial information indicates if the bond is approved, homeowners should expect to pay around $10 more per month for an average valued home of $472,000.

 

