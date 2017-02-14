ICE detainer on accused molester initially denied, opening door to policy change

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says they are reviewing their ICE detainer policy and are now considering modifications due to a recent case where the jail initially denied a retainer on an accused child sex abuser.

The man, Hugo Gallardo-Gonzalez, 31, was booked Sunday on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, which is not one of the four charges in Sheriff Sally Hernandez’s policy that leads to an accepted Immigration and Custom Enforcement detainer. Those charges are capital murder, first degree murder, aggravated sexual assault and human smuggling.

After the sheriff’s office reviewed the suspect’s paperwork, they determined there was an aggravated sexual abuse element to the case. “Actions were immediately taken to reinstate the requested ICE detainer to keep Hugo Gallardo-Gonzalez in custody,” said Travis County Jail administrator Major Wes Priddy in a statement.

When Gallardo-Gonzalez was originally booked into the jail and went through magistration, his bond was set at $50,000, along with an order to stay 200 yards away from the victim and another order that he be GPS monitored.

Court documents indicate the victim, who is now 11 years old, told police Gallardo-Gonzalez started sexually assaulting her when she was 9 years old.

ICE has faced increased scrutiny in the past week from elected officials and immigration advocates after 51 people were arrested in Austin as part of a targeted agency operation.

Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott, perhaps the most vocal opponent of Sheriff Hernandez’s ICE detainer policy, announced he was cutting $1.5 million in grants in response to her policy that limits cooperation with federal immigration officials.

