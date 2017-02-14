Hays CISD moving forward with $250M bond to improve schools

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays Consolidated Independent School District board voted Monday night to move forward with a $250 million bond election.

The election date will be May 6. Two propositions will be on the ballot.

Prop 1 – A new high school, two new elementary schools = $189 million

Prop 2 – Everything else: CTE, fine arts, athletics, security = $60 million

Grand total = $250 million

In 2006, the Hays CISD had fewer than 12,000 students. Fast forward 10 years—at the beginning of last school year, enrollment reached nearly 20,000. That 64 percent in enrollment growth has the district looking at a bond to fund new schools and fix older ones.

If passed, one of the new schools would be built in a different location and would allow students in Kindergarten and fifth grade to be in the same building.

The addition of a new high school is something the district has been discussing since 2014. Hays CISD spokesperson Tim Savoy says if the bond does not pass, it is a possibility that the two high schools operating now will be overflowing with 1,000 extra students each by 2020.

The final bond package does not include the administration building. Softball and baseball replacement fields at Hays High School were added added to the package.