Hail Storm Bill could make it harder to sue insurance companies

Car windshields shattered from severe hail (Photo Courtesy: KXAS)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There is a bill at the State Capitol that would make it harder for drivers to sue their insurance company.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Senator Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, says the current law encourages frivolous lawsuits and raises your deductibles. Patrick says in the last several years hail storm cases have skyrocketed by Texas attorneys, who he claims are only padding their own pockets to increase premiums for home and business owners.

“We will rein in the hailstorm lawsuit abuse that is damaging local economies around our state,” explained Patrick on Facebook. “The lawyers found another way to make a lot of money.”

Patrick says some of these cases have forced insurance companies out of the business.

However, a Texas consumer protection watch-group says Patrick’s proposal, Senate Bill 10, could ultimately hurt you.

“So everyone’s property, whether you are a homeowner, a business, a church, a school, you’re going to have a harder time getting an answer from your insurance company. You’re going to have to take whatever your insurance company offers, if they offer anything at all. These bills are tornadoes that are bearing down on every property owner in this state,” said Ware Wendell, Texas Watch Executive Director.

The Hail Storm bill comes after complaints and lawsuits from a major hail storm that caused damage across South Texas. Texas Watch points out the state’s own department of insurance determined only up to 2 percent of cases actually go to the courtroom.

