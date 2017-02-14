Coaches, students arrested in Midland ISD bus incident

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID) – Two coaches and four students have been arrested in connection with an assault that reportedly occurred on a bus back in January, according to the Midland Independent School District.

The coaches, Irving Gomez and Rogelio Gutierrez, are charged with tampering with evidence and have been fired from the district following a vote by the board of trustees Monday night. MISD officials declined to specify the charges the students faced.

Gomez and Gutierrez were reportedly on the Midland ISD bus on Jan. 27. According to a probable cause affidavit, the students and coaches were on their way to a basketball game when several students began acting up on the bus. The behavior reportedly included simulating sexual acts, yelling obscenities, and other lewd gestures.

Two students said they were assaulted during the outburst of bad behavior. One claimed that his clothes were partially stripped off and both said they were pinned to the ground by other students.

In the affidavit, officers detailed a review of the video captured on the bus that day corroborated the victims’ account.

Furthermore, the authorities say the students continuously called for help and were met with comments from the coaches, or stern looks towards the back of the bus, according to the affidavit.

It notes several times in the affidavit that, Gutierrez and Gomez, “…did nothing to correct the behavior…”

“Evidence of the behavior discovered during our investigation requires immediate action. I appreciate our police department and all district staff involved in this investigation for their professionalism and immediate attention to this matter. Their approach proves that the safety of our students is our number one priority and we will go above and beyond in protecting our students from any threat to their safety while in our care,” said MISD Superintendent Rod Schroder,

Gutierrez was reportedly looking at his phone for a portion of the drive while Gomez was driving the bus, per the affidavit.

All the while, the affidavit states that the behavior continued and preceded to get more “hostile.”

“The students escalate their bad behavior and their sexual activity is in plain view of both coaches; who do nothing to intercede,” the affidavit reads.

